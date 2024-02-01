Home>>
China's general public budget revenue tops 21 trln yuan in 2023
(Xinhua) 15:27, February 01, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's general public budget revenue increased 6.4 percent year on year to exceed 21 trillion yuan (about 2.96 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2023, official data showed Thursday.
