Scientist calls for observing sun from its polar orbit

08:32, March 14, 2024 By Zhao Lei ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Yang Mengfei, a distinguished spacecraft scientist and national political adviser, has called for government support for the research and development of a satellite capable of observing the sun from a solar polar orbit.

"The sun is the very star that created all life on Earth and has the biggest effect on humans. At the same time, solar activities are the root of many cosmic hazards that can disrupt human activities such as communications, power supply, air traffic and spacecraft operations," said Yang, a senior researcher at the China Academy of Space Technology and an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Space powers such as the United States, Europe and Japan have launched more than 70 spacecraft dedicated to solar observation. China has also deployed its first solar observation satellite.

"However, all these satellites have observed the sun from the plane of the ecliptic, and so have only observed its equatorial regions in detail. In other words, no spacecraft has ever reached a solar polar orbit," Yang said.

"If we could place a satellite in a solar polar orbit, it would provide data to our scientists to help them better understand the origins of the solar magnetic activity cycle and high-speed solar wind, which have a great impact on human activities."

Yang said Chinese researchers have had the idea of satellite observation in the solar polar orbit for many years, but it has so far just remained on paper.

"The country now has the solid scientific, technological and engineering foundations needed for sending a satellite to a solar polar orbit. So I suggest that the government start the spacecraft's design work and list the solar comprehensive exploration project as a key state program," said Yang, who is also a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the annual session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, which concluded in Beijing on Sunday.

China launched its first space-based solar telescope — the Chinese H-Alpha Solar Explorer, or Xihe (the sun goddess in ancient Chinese mythology) — in October 2021, aiming to use the spacecraft as a solar imaging spectrometer as well as a test bed for cutting-edge satellite technologies.

Since its orbital deployment, the spacecraft has carried out spectral scanning and imaging of the sun's H-Alpha waveband and has recorded the dynamics of solar activities in the star's photosphere and chromosphere.

The data has enabled scientists around the world to extensively advance their research of the sun and the solar system, according to the China National Space Administration.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)