Chinese researchers synthesize novel nucleus isotopes

Xinhua) 15:51, February 22, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have synthesized two new nucleus isotopes that contain 84 neutrons and 82 neutrons, according to a recent research article published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

The nucleus is composed of protons and neutrons. Different numbers of protons and neutrons make up nuclei with different properties which were called nucleus isotopes by scientists.

The synthesis and study of new nucleus isotopes are of great significance for understanding both the structure of matter and the evolution of the celestial environment.

Previous experiments on proton-rich nuclei that contain around 126 neutrons showed that a higher proton number eventually renders the nucleus unstable. To see if the same behavior occurs for nuclei that contain around 82 neutrons, the researchers from the Institute of Modern Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, studied the osmium-160.

They synthesized osmium-160 and wolframium-156 and found that the osmium-160 contains 84 neutrons and 76 protons, more protons than any other 84-neutron nucleus.

The study illustrates the evolution of a neutron shell with 82 neutrons on the neutron-deficient side of the nucleus isotopes.

