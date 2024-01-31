China achieves progress on establishing sci-tech journals

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China has made new achievements on establishing world-leading sci-tech journals, according to the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST).

The number of Chinese journals that rank in the top 5 percent and top 25 percent of the international rankings for their discipline has increased by 5.6 times and 1.8 times, respectively, since the implementation of an action plan to establish world-leading sci-tech journals.

In 2019, China issued a guideline on promoting reform of the country's sci-tech journals and fostering world-leading sci-tech journals, while launching a five-year action plan to support and develop its sci-tech journals.

A total of 50 fields of domestic and foreign sci-tech journal classification have been completed since the implementation of the action plan, said the CAST.

Aiming at the forefront of science and technology, China has deployed a number of new journals with high starting points.

It has also promoted opening the publication of Chinese-language journals and sharing scientific data to the world.

The CAST said that it will accelerate establishing world-leading sci-tech journals and promote the digitalization and marketization of sci-tech journals in 2024.

