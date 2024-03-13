Biden, Trump clinch nominations, setting stage for a grueling general election rematch

Xinhua) 13:17, March 13, 2024

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and former U.S. President Donald Trump have secured enough delegates to become their respective party's 2024 presidential nominee, setting the stage for a grueling general election rematch, projected U.S. media on Tuesday.

With his win in Georgia's primary, Biden has cleared the 1,968 delegate mark out of 3,934 total to lock up this year's Democratic nomination and represent the party on the ballot in November.

Biden will also win the Democratic primaries in the states of Mississippi and Washington, U.S. media outlets projected Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Trump has secured enough delegates to become the Republican Party's presidential nominee after winning primaries in the states of Georgia, Mississippi and Washington.

Biden and Trump have ratcheted up rhetoric against each other after the "Super Tuesday" primaries earlier this month, when they both won by a landslide in their own party's face-offs. The lengthy, bitter battle for the White House -- poised to deepen the U.S. political divides -- enters a new phase.

