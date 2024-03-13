Trump secures enough delegates to become Republican presidential nominee, U.S. media outlets project

Xinhua) 13:17, March 13, 2024

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump has secured enough delegates to become the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nominee after winning primaries in the states of Georgia, Mississippi and Washington, according to U.S. media projections on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)