English edition of Xi's selected works published
(Xinhua) 08:33, March 12, 2024
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- An English edition of the first two volumes of "Selected Readings from the Works of Xi Jinping" has been published by the Foreign Languages Press and distributed both at home and abroad.
The first two volumes of the book series contain Xi's important works from November 2012 to October 2022, according to an official statement on Monday.
The English edition is helpful for foreign readers to understand Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and will help the international community better understand Chinese modernization and modern civilization of the Chinese nation, according to the statement.
