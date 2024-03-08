In pics: Illuminated dragon fruit trees form stunning sea of lights at night in S China's Hainan

People's Daily Online) 13:13, March 08, 2024

The fields are brightly lit at night at a dragon fruit planting base in Yingzhou township, Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo/Lin Chungan)

It's the dragon fruit’s flowering season, and at a dragon fruit planting base in Yingzhou township, Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, the fields are illuminated at night, forming a stunning sea of lights. The enchanting sight has captured the attention of numerous tourists and locals who flock to the area to capture the scenery in photos.

According to the base manager, dragon fruit, as a tropical fruit, blooms at night and its buds close at dawn. However, since the flower bud differentiation process of dragon fruit requires more than 12 hours of light, additional lighting is necessary during the shorter days and longer nights in winter and spring. At the planting base, each dragon fruit tree is equipped with its own dedicated lighting lamp. By illuminating the trees at night, the plants receive prolonged exposure to light, which promotes their growth, accelerates fruit ripening, and improves both the yield and quality of the dragon fruit.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)