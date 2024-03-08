Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site under construction

Xinhua) 08:59, March 08, 2024

A worker works at the construction site of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, March 6, 2024. Construction of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site is still underway. While the No. 1 launch pad was completed and in a debug phase, the No. 2 launch pad is still at the construction phase, with the capping of the diversion trough's main body finished. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 6, 2024 shows the No. 2 launch pad of Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site under construction in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. Construction of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site is still underway. While the No. 1 launch pad was completed and in a debug phase, the No. 2 launch pad is still at the construction phase, with the capping of the diversion trough's main body finished. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 6, 2024 shows the No. 1 launch pad of Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. Construction of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site is still underway. While the No. 1 launch pad was completed and in a debug phase, the No. 2 launch pad is still at the construction phase, with the capping of the diversion trough's main body finished. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 6, 2024 shows the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site under construction in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. Construction of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site is still underway. While the No. 1 launch pad was completed and in a debug phase, the No. 2 launch pad is still at the construction phase, with the capping of the diversion trough's main body finished. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Workers work at the construction site of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, March 6, 2024. Construction of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site is still underway. While the No. 1 launch pad was completed and in a debug phase, the No. 2 launch pad is still at the construction phase, with the capping of the diversion trough's main body finished. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

