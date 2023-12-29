China's first commercial space launch site reaches construction milestone

Xinhua) 16:57, December 29, 2023

HAIKOU, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Construction work was completed Friday on the No. 1 launch pad of China's first commercial spacecraft launch site, in the city of Wenchang, on south China's island province of Hainan.

The project serves as the dedicated site for China's new-generation medium-sized rocket, Long March 8, according to Yang Tianliang, chairman of Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Co., Ltd.

The construction of the No. 1 launch pad has introduced several advanced technologies for the first time, including a cone exhaust guide and extrusion water spray for cooling and noise reduction, said Yang.

Construction of the No. 1 launch pad started in July 2022, and the equipment-installation phase is almost complete.

The No. 2 launch pad is still at the construction phase, with the capping of the diversion trough's main body now finished. On-site equipment installation is due to be completed by the end of May 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)