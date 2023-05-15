Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site under construction in Wenchang
A worker performs tasks at a construction site of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province, May 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Construction of China's first commercial spacecraft launch site started in 2022 in Wenchang City, south China's island province of Hainan.
As a major project of the Hainan free trade port construction, the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site is committed to becoming world-class, market-oriented, and further improving the launching capability of China's commercial carrier rockets.
Workers perform tasks at a construction site of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province, May 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This aerial photo taken on May 12, 2023 shows a construction site of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This aerial photo taken on May 12, 2023 shows a construction site of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
