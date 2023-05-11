China launches CubeSat onboard Tianzhou-6 cargo craft

Xinhua) 15:37, May 11, 2023

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China launched an experiment satellite onboard the Tianzhou-6 cargo craft on Wednesday, according to the satellite's developer Dalian University of Technology.

The satellite is a high-resolution Earth remote sensing CubeSat that weighs 17 kg.

It will serve to verify a series of innovative technologies such as high-resolution remote sensing imaging, a highly reliable domestic OpenHarmony operating system, advanced satellite components and ultralight multiple satellites deployers.

"The main payload of the satellite is a high-resolution multispectral camera, capable of achieving low-cost sub-meter high-resolution observation on ocean and Earth in orbit," said professor Xia Guangqing, chief designer of the satellite.

The satellite will be released at an appropriate time following the Tianzhou-6 cargo craft's docking with the space station.

