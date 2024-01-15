Home>>
China prepares to launch Tianzhou-7 cargo spacecraft
(Xinhua) 13:31, January 15, 2024
WENCHANG, Hainan, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The combination of the Tianzhou-7 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y8 carrier rocket was vertically transferred to the launching area on Monday.
The cargo spacecraft will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
The facilities and equipment at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in China's southern island province of Hainan are all in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, the agency said in a statement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Tianzhou-6 cargo craft separates from space station combination
- China's first commercial space launch site reaches construction milestone
- First taikonaut ready for more spaceflights
- Tianzhou-5 cargo craft re-enters atmosphere after completing mission
- China's Tianzhou-5 cargo spacecraft separates from space station combination
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.