China's Tianzhou-6 cargo craft separates from space station combination

Xinhua) 16:37, January 12, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Tianzhou-6 cargo craft, tasked with carrying supplies for China's space station, separated from the station combination on Friday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The cargo craft will re-enter the atmosphere in a controlled manner in the future, the CMSA said.

