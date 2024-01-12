Home>>
China's Tianzhou-6 cargo craft separates from space station combination
(Xinhua) 16:37, January 12, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Tianzhou-6 cargo craft, tasked with carrying supplies for China's space station, separated from the station combination on Friday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
The cargo craft will re-enter the atmosphere in a controlled manner in the future, the CMSA said.
