Pic story: illiterate granny becomes writer in twilight years

Xinhua) 08:39, March 08, 2024

Jiang Shumei displays her books at home in Beilin District of Suihua City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Jiang Shumei, 87, an illiterate granny who learned how to read at age 60, has painted more than 300 paintings and published 6 books, realizing a stunning transformation in her twilight years.

Born in Juye County of China's Shandong Province in 1937, Jiang lives in Suihua City of China's Heilongjiang Province currently. In 1996, Jiang's husband died in a traffic accident. In order to relieve Jiang's grief, her daughter Zhang Ailing started teaching Jiang to read. Since 2012, Jiang has begun writing with Zhang's help and encouragement.

"I never thought I could be a writer," Jiang said. The sufferings she had experienced in life became the inspiration for her stories. Jiang's compositions was posted on the Internet by her daughter who is also a writer, then she got the opportunity to publish a book.

Since April 2013, Jiang's articles have been published on magazines. In October that year, she published her maiden work "Poor Time, Troubled Time." In 2015, she became a member of the China Writers Association.

In addition to writing, Jiang learned painting and calligraphy. "I want to be four kinds of masters, an author, a painter, a calligrapher, and a granny," she said proudly.

Keeping writing, doing exercises and eating a healthy diet, Jiang maintains regular and good habits, "I will strive to live to 130 years old," she said.

Jiang Shumei signs her autographs for readers during her new book sharing activity in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 2, 2019.(Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Zhang Ailing, Jiang Shumei's daughter, massages her mother's hand at home in Beilin District of Suihua City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 5, 2024.(Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Jiang Shumei writes before dawn at home in Beilin District of Suihua City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 24, 2019.(Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This file photo taken in 2016 shows Jiang Shumei (C) communicating with Chinese and foreign writers during a writing workshop in south China's Guangdong Province.(Xinhua)

Jiang Shumei (R) checks a draft with her daughter Zhang Ailing at home in Beilin District of Suihua City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 5, 2024.(Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This file photo taken in 2019 shows Jiang Shumei (C) telling stories about herself during a program of China Central Television (CCTV) which aired in September 2019.(Xinhua)

This combo photo taken on March 6, 2024 shows paintings of Jiang Shumei in Beilin District of Suihua City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.(Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This file photo taken in January 2016 shows Jiang Shumei receiving an award for her third book "The Woman with a Long Neck" in Beijing, capital of China.(Xinhua)

Jiang Shumei (R) checks a draft with her daughter Zhang Ailing at home in Beilin District of Suihua City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 5, 2024.(Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This file photo taken in 2016 shows Jiang Shumei (2nd R) collecting other people's stories in her hometown Juye County in east China's Shandong Province.(Xinhua)

