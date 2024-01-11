Manuscripts of renowned Chinese writer on display in east China

Xinhua) 14:17, January 11, 2024

HANGZHOU, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Over 300 exhibits on Mao Dun, a renowned Chinese writer in the 20th century, including his manuscripts, are on display in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

The exhibition kicked off Tuesday in the Hangzhou branch of the China National Archives of Publications and Culture (CNAPC) and will run until April 10.

The exhibits also include historical photographs, video materials, and paintings, which will offer audiences a glimpse into the rich life experiences of the master.

The exhibition is co-hosted by the Hangzhou branch of the CNAPC and the archives of Tongxiang City, the hometown of Mao Dun.

China's Mao Dun Literature Prize, named after him, was launched in 1981. The award is now China's top literary prize for novels presented every four years.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)