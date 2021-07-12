Inspiring! Chinese female vendor writes two books in spare time

43-year-old Chen Hui from east China’s Zhejiang province has published two books, after sticking to the routine of selling groceries in the morning and writing articles in the afternoon over the past more than 10 years.

(Photo/CCTV News)

Chen has inspired many people as a result of her determination to never yield to hardship, and always living her life to the fullest by persevering with her writing.

Chen has been reliant on medication to maintain her health since graduating from high school, which is her highest level of education. When she was 27, Chen left her hometown in east China’s Jiangsu province to get married in Liangnong township, Yuyao city, east China’s Zhejiang province. Chen got divorced when she was 40, and has been living with her son ever since.

(Photo/CCTV News)

Both of Chen’s books are about ordinary people around her, including vendors just like herself, and a woman who missed her chance of happiness with Mr. Right due to her obedience to her father.

Chen’s latest book, called “People of This World”, gained fame after it was recommended by the publicity department of Zhejiang province.

(Photo/CCTV News)

“I listened to the audiobook of ‘People of This World’ on the radio, and I was delighted to know that we have a writer who also sells groceries in the town. To me, she is a vendor more than a writer because I see her come to the market to do her business every day,” said a local named Chen Yiming.

While the whole town applauds her, Chen herself remains humble, saying that she is just a vendor, and writing is only a part-time job for her. “People buy goods from me because I’m a vendor, not because I write books,” she said.

(Photo/CCTV News)

“Selling groceries is how I make a living, and I can’t say that I love this job a lot. But since I do it to support my family, I will definitely do it well,” said Chen.

“I write to dispel loneliness and record the touching moments in my life to encourage myself while I move forward,” Chen wrote in the preface of the book “People of This World”.

(Photo/CCTV News)

(Photo/CCTV News)

