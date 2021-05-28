Exhibition on renowned women writers held in Washington, D.C.

Xinhua) 11:25, May 28, 2021

A photograph of writer Pearl S. Buck is seen during the exhibition Her Story: A Century of Women Writers at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 27, 2021. The exhibition which will last till Jan. 23, 2022, features 24 women from diverse backgrounds whose books have become classics and whose words are well known. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)