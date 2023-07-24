Grandma's reaction to street show touches Chinese netizens

(People's Daily App) 15:37, July 24, 2023

An elderly woman's reaction to a street show was captured on Friday in Guiyang, Southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Chinese netizens were moved by her obvious happiness as she danced to the beat, saying that "this grandmother is still young at heart. Happiness knows no age."

Click on the video to feel the happiness yourself!

(Original video source: People's Daily online Weibo; Produced by Xu Zheqi)

