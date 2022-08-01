Performance of show "Colorful Guizhou Style" resumes in SW China

Xinhua) 08:26, August 01, 2022

Actors perform in the show "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2022. Performance of the song and dance show "Colorful Guizhou Style" has recently resumed at Guiyang Grand Theatre.

The show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed over 5,000 times in over 40 cities across the country and in over 30 countries or regions worldwide. It introduces the audience to the vibrant ethnic culture of Guizhou.

Performances currently take place on even dates, but the schedules will change based on audience demand. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actors perform in the show "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2022. Performance of the song and dance show "Colorful Guizhou Style" has recently resumed at Guiyang Grand Theatre.

The show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed over 5,000 times in over 40 cities across the country and in over 30 countries or regions worldwide. It introduces the audience to the vibrant ethnic culture of Guizhou.

Performances currently take place on even dates, but the schedules will change based on audience demand. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actors perform in the show "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2022. Performance of the song and dance show "Colorful Guizhou Style" has recently resumed at Guiyang Grand Theatre.

The show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed over 5,000 times in over 40 cities across the country and in over 30 countries or regions worldwide. It introduces the audience to the vibrant ethnic culture of Guizhou.

Performances currently take place on even dates, but the schedules will change based on audience demand. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An actor performs in the show "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2022. Performance of the song and dance show "Colorful Guizhou Style" has recently resumed at Guiyang Grand Theatre.

The show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed over 5,000 times in over 40 cities across the country and in over 30 countries or regions worldwide. It introduces the audience to the vibrant ethnic culture of Guizhou.

Performances currently take place on even dates, but the schedules will change based on audience demand. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An actor performs in the show "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2022. Performance of the song and dance show "Colorful Guizhou Style" has recently resumed at Guiyang Grand Theatre.

The show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed over 5,000 times in over 40 cities across the country and in over 30 countries or regions worldwide. It introduces the audience to the vibrant ethnic culture of Guizhou.

Performances currently take place on even dates, but the schedules will change based on audience demand. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actors perform in the show "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2022.

Performance of the song and dance show "Colorful Guizhou Style" has recently resumed at Guiyang Grand Theatre.

The show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed over 5,000 times in over 40 cities across the country and in over 30 countries or regions worldwide. It introduces the audience to the vibrant ethnic culture of Guizhou.

Performances currently take place on even dates, but the schedules will change based on audience demand. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actors perform in the show "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2022. Performance of the song and dance show "Colorful Guizhou Style" has recently resumed at Guiyang Grand Theatre.

The show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed over 5,000 times in over 40 cities across the country and in over 30 countries or regions worldwide. It introduces the audience to the vibrant ethnic culture of Guizhou.

Performances currently take place on even dates, but the schedules will change based on audience demand. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

The audience enjoy the show "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2022. Performance of the song and dance show "Colorful Guizhou Style" has recently resumed at Guiyang Grand Theatre.

The show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed over 5,000 times in over 40 cities across the country and in over 30 countries or regions worldwide. It introduces the audience to the vibrant ethnic culture of Guizhou.

Performances currently take place on even dates, but the schedules will change based on audience demand. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actors perform in the show "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2022. Performance of the song and dance show "Colorful Guizhou Style" has recently resumed at Guiyang Grand Theatre.

The show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed over 5,000 times in over 40 cities across the country and in over 30 countries or regions worldwide. It introduces the audience to the vibrant ethnic culture of Guizhou.

Performances currently take place on even dates, but the schedules will change based on audience demand. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actors perform in the show "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2022. Performance of the song and dance show "Colorful Guizhou Style" has recently resumed at Guiyang Grand Theatre.

The show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed over 5,000 times in over 40 cities across the country and in over 30 countries or regions worldwide. It introduces the audience to the vibrant ethnic culture of Guizhou.

Performances currently take place on even dates, but the schedules will change based on audience demand. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actors perform in the show "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2022. Performance of the song and dance show "Colorful Guizhou Style" has recently resumed at Guiyang Grand Theatre.

The show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed over 5,000 times in over 40 cities across the country and in over 30 countries or regions worldwide. It introduces the audience to the vibrant ethnic culture of Guizhou.

Performances currently take place on even dates, but the schedules will change based on audience demand. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actors perform in the show "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2022. Performance of the song and dance show "Colorful Guizhou Style" has recently resumed at Guiyang Grand Theatre.

The show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed over 5,000 times in over 40 cities across the country and in over 30 countries or regions worldwide. It introduces the audience to the vibrant ethnic culture of Guizhou.

Performances currently take place on even dates, but the schedules will change based on audience demand. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An actor performs in the show "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2022. Performance of the song and dance show "Colorful Guizhou Style" has recently resumed at Guiyang Grand Theatre.

The show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed over 5,000 times in over 40 cities across the country and in over 30 countries or regions worldwide. It introduces the audience to the vibrant ethnic culture of Guizhou.

Performances currently take place on even dates, but the schedules will change based on audience demand. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actors perform in the show "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2022. Performance of the song and dance show "Colorful Guizhou Style" has recently resumed at Guiyang Grand Theatre.

The show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed over 5,000 times in over 40 cities across the country and in over 30 countries or regions worldwide. It introduces the audience to the vibrant ethnic culture of Guizhou.

Performances currently take place on even dates, but the schedules will change based on audience demand. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actors perform in the show "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2022. Performance of the song and dance show "Colorful Guizhou Style" has recently resumed at Guiyang Grand Theatre.

The show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed over 5,000 times in over 40 cities across the country and in over 30 countries or regions worldwide. It introduces the audience to the vibrant ethnic culture of Guizhou.

Performances currently take place on even dates, but the schedules will change based on audience demand. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Actors perform in the show "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 30, 2022. Performance of the song and dance show "Colorful Guizhou Style" has recently resumed at Guiyang Grand Theatre.

The show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed over 5,000 times in over 40 cities across the country and in over 30 countries or regions worldwide. It introduces the audience to the vibrant ethnic culture of Guizhou.

Performances currently take place on even dates, but the schedules will change based on audience demand. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)