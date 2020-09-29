Chinese senior citizens go viral for imitating classic art

Seniors at the Shanghai Yangpu Community Nursing Home in Yangpu district, east China’s Shanghai, recently went viral by dressing up as characters in some of the world’s most famous paintings.

A 92-year-old woman at the social welfare home in Yangpu district, east China’s Shanghai, dresses up as “Child Braiding A Crown” by French painter William-Adolphe Bouguerea.

In their 70s, 80s and 90s, these senior citizens imitated classic images such as “Girl with a Pearl Earring” by Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer, and “Child Braiding A Crown” by French painter William-Adolphe Bouguerea.

The nursing home made a short video of the event and released it on popular short-video platform Douyin, on Sept. 24.

An 85-year-old woman at the social welfare home in Yangpu district, east China’s Shanghai, dresses up as “Self Portrait Dedicated to Dr Eloesser” by Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

“The original intention of the event was to display different sides of seniors at our home,” said Huang Rongyan, deputy director of the home, adding that they still adopt a positive attitude toward their life at the home.

A senior woman at the social welfare home in Yangpu district, east China’s Shanghai dresses up as “Lady with an Ermine” by Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci.

Many netizens have applauded these seniors’ reenactments of the famous paintings, hoping they can continue to have a happy and healthy life.