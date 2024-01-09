Youthful spirits revitalize life of aged students

Li Sijun, a teacher at Chizhou College for the Aged, instructs the students to practise Chinese dance in Chizhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Jinzheng)

HEFEI, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- As melodic tunes permeate the classroom, a group of students gracefully manipulate their folding fans, moving to the rhythm and cadence of teacher Li Sijun's instructions.

"Picture yourselves as small fish, delicately swaying your tails in the river when turning around," said 28-year-old Li, who can always bring fresh and innovative teaching methods to her students, with an average age above 60.

Li is among the 12 teachers below the age of 35 at Chizhou College for the Aged, located in Chizhou City in east China's Anhui Province. They constitute nearly a third of the faculty and are becoming a vital force in elderly education.

Li has taught over 600 elderly students since joining the college in 2021. Initially concerned about potential challenges due to the age gap, she soon discovered that their passion for learning and kindness broke all barriers.

"They come from various walks of life, possessing a wealth of experiences and broad knowledge," Li said. "We became friends, exchanging knowledge and life experiences."

To ensure elderly people live happy, healthy and socially active lives, China has developed around 76,000 elderly education institutions with more than 20 million silver-haired students. In Chizhou, a city with a population of over 1.3 million, the number of educational facilities for seniors such as schools and smaller teaching points has soared from 16 in 2020 to 631 today.

School fees for elderly education institutions are affordable, and study time is kept flexible to encourage more elderly people who were unable to study when young to fulfill their college education dreams.

With the help of young teachers, elderly students gain more novel experiences. For Bao Lanying, a 72-year-old retired businesswoman, a smartphone class taught by Ji Feifei has transformed her life.

"I can make payments, hail a taxi, and record videos on my phone now. Life is more convenient," she said while showing a short video she edited to Xinhua reporters.

"Tasks like online shopping and ride-hailing may be routine for us, but they pose challenges for the elderly. Teaching them brings a sense of accomplishment," said Ji, a 28-year-old teacher at Chizhou College for the Aged.

Bao Xiangsheng, 91, is the oldest student in the college. He attends vocal music class every Friday morning at 8:30. He opened his canvas bag, taking out sheet music filled with notes, surprisingly featuring many popular contemporary songs.

"Music has greatly improved my mood and sleep, and I've made many friends here. Coming here for lessons truly brings me joy," Bao said, adding that the campus has seen an influx of vibrant young faces in recent years.

"They helped me stay connected to the world of younger generations and keep pace with the trends of the times," he said.

Given longer life expectancy and declining fertility rates, the proportion of people aged above 60 is growing faster than other age groups in many countries.

China is among those with an aging population. The number of people over 60 reached 280 million, or 19.8 percent of the country's total population, at the end of 2022.

Chizhou College for the Aged, home to over 3,300 registered students, offers a diverse curriculum ranging from traditional arts like musical instruments, calligraphy and dance to modern essentials like financial planning, mental health and technology proficiency. Course fees range from 60 to 150 yuan (from 8.4 to 20.9 U.S. dollars) per semester.

"Courses like traditional Chinese medicine, tea art, and maternal-infant care have been added based on the demands of the students," said Yang Yihe, executive vice president of Chizhou College for the Aged.

"As more young people show interest in elderly education, it will bring about greater possibilities for the development of this sector," Yang added.

