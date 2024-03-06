There is ample room for China's monetary policy: central bank governor

Xinhua) 16:32, March 06, 2024

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China has a rich toolbox of monetary policy and there is still ample policy headroom, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, said Wednesday.

"We will pay more attention to striking a balance between the short term and the long term, between seeking steady growth and preventing risks, and between internal equilibrium and external equilibrium in our monetary policy regulation," Pan said at a press conference held on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the national legislature.

