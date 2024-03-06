China to appropriately enhance intensity of proactive fiscal policy: minister

Xinhua) 16:11, March 06, 2024

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China will appropriately enhance the intensity of the proactive fiscal policy, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

China will continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy this year, and improve the quality and effectiveness of its fiscal policy, Minister of Finance Lan Fo'an told a press conference held on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the national legislature.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)