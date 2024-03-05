Means of production prices mixed in China

Xinhua) 11:06, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The capital goods monitored by China's statistical authorities registered mixed prices in late-February compared with mid-February, official data showed.

Of the 50 major goods classified in nine categories, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer, and some chemicals, 22 reported higher prices in this period, and 24 saw price declines, while the prices of four remained unchanged, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed.

During this period, hog prices went down 2.1 percent, according to the NBS data.

These figures, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.

