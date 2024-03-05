Home>>
China to issue ultra-long special treasury bonds in years to come
(Xinhua) 09:17, March 05, 2024
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will issue ultra-long special treasury bonds over each of the next several years for the purpose of implementing major national strategies and building up security capacity in key areas, starting with 1 trillion yuan of such bonds this year, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
