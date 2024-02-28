Ministry of Finance to issue first batch of renminbi treasury bonds in HK

Xinhua) 13:11, February 28, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday that it will issue this year's first batch of renminbi-denominated treasury bonds in Hong Kong on March 13.

The scale of the bonds will be 12 billion yuan (about 1.69 billion U.S. dollars), the ministry said.

Specific issuance arrangements will be announced on the website of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Central Moneymarkets Unit, according to the ministry.

