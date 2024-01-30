China's bond market issuances total 71 trillion yuan in 2023

Xinhua) 08:49, January 30, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China totaled 71 trillion yuan (about 10 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2023, up 14.8 percent year on year, according to data from the central bank.

Treasury bond issuances stood at 11 trillion yuan, while local government bond issuances amounted to 9.3 trillion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.

Last year, issuances of financial bonds came in at 10.2 trillion yuan, while corporate credit bond issuances totaled 14 trillion yuan.

Issuances of credit-asset-backed securities stood at 348.52 billion yuan, and the issuance of interbank deposit certificates amounted to 25.8 trillion yuan.

By the end of last year, outstanding bonds held in custody stood at 157.9 trillion yuan, a year-on-year growth of 9.1 percent, the central bank said.

The outstanding bonds held by overseas institutional investors reached 3.72 trillion yuan as of the end of last month, accounting for 2.4 percent of the total outstanding bonds under custody.

