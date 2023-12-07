China's Agricultural Bank lists 300 mln U.S. dollars green bonds on LSE

Xinhua) 13:12, December 07, 2023

LONDON, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Agricultural Bank of China's London Branch on Wednesday officially listed 300-million-U.S. dollar green bonds on the London Stock Exchange.

The funding raised via the bonds will be used for eight categories of eligible green projects, such as renewable energy, clean transportation, and pollution prevention.

Chinese Ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang said that this marks an important achievement by the Agricultural Bank of China in the internationalization of green financial services.

Lin Li, executive director and vice president of the Agricultural Bank of China, said that these are the first green bonds issued by the bank's London Branch and the funds raised will be entirely used for qualified green projects to support the development of the green economy.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)