China announces final projects backed by 1-trln-yuan bond issuance

Xinhua) 08:34, February 08, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has disclosed the third and final list of projects that will be implemented following the additional issuance of 1 trillion yuan (about 140.7 billion U.S. dollars) of government bonds.

According to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the nation's top economic planner, the third list includes more than 2,800 projects, for which nearly 200 billion yuan of new funding will be allocated from the bonds issuance.

The projects will mainly support post-disaster recovery and reconstruction in north China, especially in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the improvement of disaster prevention and mitigation capabilities, as well as natural disaster emergency response, prevention and control capabilities. They will also support post-disaster recovery and reconstruction in the northwestern provinces of Gansu and Qinghai, according to the NDRC.

The Chinese central government decided in October last year to issue 1 trillion yuan in additional government bonds, starting from the fourth quarter, to support the rebuilding of disaster-hit areas and raise the country's disaster-relief capabilities.

