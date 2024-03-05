China to issue more local gov't special-purpose bonds in 2024

Xinhua) 09:14, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will see 3.9 trillion yuan of special-purpose bonds for local governments to be issued in 2024, 100 billion yuan more than last year, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

