70 killed in Israeli bombing of Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza
(Xinhua) 16:31, February 29, 2024
GAZA, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- At least 70 people were killed on Thursday in an Israeli bombing of a gathering of Palestinians waiting to receive aid on the coastal road west of Gaza City, according to Palestinian medical sources and eyewitnesses.
