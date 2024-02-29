70 killed in Israeli bombing of Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza

Xinhua) 16:31, February 29, 2024

GAZA, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- At least 70 people were killed on Thursday in an Israeli bombing of a gathering of Palestinians waiting to receive aid on the coastal road west of Gaza City, according to Palestinian medical sources and eyewitnesses.

