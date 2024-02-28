Egypt makes airdrops of aid in Gaza

Xinhua) 08:58, February 28, 2024

An Egyptian military plane drops humanitarian aid over the southern Gaza Strip, on Feb. 27, 2024. Egyptian air forces dropped humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Al-Qahera News TV said. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

CAIRO, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian air forces airdropped humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Egypt's Al-Qahera News TV reported.

The report cited a high-level security source who said the airdrops, which were participated by the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, included food and medical supplies for the besieged territory.

Egyptian Minister of Social Solidarity Nivine El-Kabbag said on Feb. 16 that Egypt had sent nearly 200,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which accounts for 60 percent of the total relief from more than 37 countries.

Israel has been attacking Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, after the militant group's surprise raid on southern Israel that killed about 1,400 people. The Israeli blockade and airstrikes have killed 29,878 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry's statement on Tuesday.

Humanitarian aid dropped by Egyptian air forces is seen over the southern Gaza Strip, on Feb. 27, 2024. Egyptian air forces dropped humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Al-Qahera News TV said. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

