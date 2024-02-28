Chinese envoy calls for actions to mitigate impact of Gaza conflict's intensification on Syria

Xinhua) 11:09, February 28, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for actions to mitigate the repercussions of the Gaza conflict's escalation on Syria.

"Over the past four months, Israel has continued to launch airstrikes on various locations in Syria through the occupied Golan Heights, about which China is deeply concerned. We call on all parties to exercise restraint and to avoid exacerbating tensions," Dai Bing, charge d'affaires of China's permanent mission to the United Nations, told the Security Council briefing on Syria.

"Countries outside the region should play a constructive role in deescalating the situation and preventing the conflict from spreading and expanding," the envoy added.

"China welcomes the successful convening of the 21st round of High-Level Meetings on Syria within the framework of the Astana format as well as special envoy (Geir) Pedersen's extensive engagement with all parties on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the envoy said.

Dai urged the international community to uphold the "Syrian-led and Syrian-owned principle," encourage dialogue and consultations, and find a solution acceptable to all parties.

"We believe help from regional countries will inject new momentum into the political settlement of the Syrian issue," Dai said. "We support the Syrian Government in taking necessary measures to combat terrorism, maintain security and stability, and eliminate the long-term threats to the political process in Syria. The international community must combat all terrorism in Syria with zero tolerance."

The ambassador noted that over the past year, the United Nations and the Syrian Government have maintained effective and smooth communication and cross-border points have been extended several times.

"We urge the parties concerned to show sincerity and make positive progress in cross-line operations. As humanitarian funding for Syria has long been insufficient, the international community should increase its input in humanitarian assistance to Syria and support humanitarian operations and early recovery projects throughout the country," he said.

Dai stressed that unilateral sanctions and the plundering of resources have long impeded Syria's economic recovery, social development, and improvement of people's livelihood, thereby exacerbating the humanitarian disaster in Syria.

"We urge the countries concerned to immediately end their unlawful acts and foreign forces to immediately end their illegal military presence in Syria," the envoy said.

