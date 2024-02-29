Inconspicuous Shanghai-made goods sell well overseas

People's Daily Online) 15:55, February 29, 2024

In 2023, Shanghai's export value reached 1.74 trillion yuan ($241.7 billion), growing 1.6 percent from the previous year. Within the wide range of popular products made in Shanghai and sold overseas, there has been a rise in the popularity of inconspicuous goods that provide distinctive experiences and value to global users and consumers.

Qingpu Customs, a subsidiary of Shanghai Customs, said the export value of adjustable electric gaming desks by a local company reached 360 million yuan in 2023, marking a significant 40 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Photo shows adjustable electric gaming desks manufactured in Shanghai to be exported. (Photo/Gu Chunlan)

Wang Danfeng, the desk company’s general manager, explained that the high demand for adjustable electric gaming desks overseas is driven by the growing popularity of electronic games and e-sports among young people.

Capitalizing on the flourishing stay-at-home economy, these desks, along with associated facilities and products, have emerged as hot-selling items. Chinese companies have utilized their robust manufacturing advantages to seize this growing export opportunity.

"In 2023, our exports to the U.S. alone amounted to nearly 200 million yuan. Our products also sold well in the U.K., Germany, Poland, and more," Wang said.

Based on data released by Qingpu Customs, the export value of furniture and components in Qingpu surged to 850 million yuan in 2023, reflecting an increase of 32 percent compared to the previous year. This remarkable increase was driven by the rising demand for products such as adjustable electric gaming desks.

Fermented bean curd is a traditional Chinese food commonly used as a condiment for porridge, steamed buns, and in various dishes. In 2023, Shanghai's Fengxian district exported a total of 126 tonnes of fermented bean curd, with Southeast Asia and North America being the primary destinations.

Shen Jue from Fengxian Customs said that fermented bean curd has gained the recognition of foreign consumers in recent years. These new consumer groups enjoy spreading fermented bean curd on bread, similar to the use of cheese.

"We assist export companies in enhancing their production and processing hygiene control systems, providing appointment-based declaration and inspection services, and issuing timely inspection and quarantine certificates to ensure smooth customs clearance and export of Shanghai-produced fermented bean curd," said Shen.

Customs officers from Fengxian Customs, a subsidiary of Shanghai Customs, inspect a production line dedicated to food for export. (Photo/Huang Yao)

Data from Shanghai Customs show that the value of food exports from Shanghai reached 11 billion yuan in 2023, a 21.2 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Despite a sluggish global market, why are inconspicuous products from Shanghai able to sell well overseas?

In addition to Chinese companies' ability to align with international consumer trends, exceptional design and manufacturing capabilities, a set of data released by Shanghai Customs is noteworthy.

In 2023, the number of enterprises engaged in imports and exports in Shanghai increased by 6.3 percent from the previous year to 59,000. Among these, the number of private enterprises increased by 8.8 percent from the previous year to reach 42,000.

These private enterprises achieved a total import and export value of 1.31 trillion yuan, marking a significant growth of 6.2 percent compared to the previous year.

With their strong innovation and adaptability, private enterprises, along with foreign-invested and state-owned enterprises, are collectively bolstering Shanghai's foreign trade.

