China revises catalogue of technologies subject to export bans, restrictions

December 22, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China has revised the catalogue of technologies that are subject to export bans and restrictions, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said in a statement Thursday.

The revised catalogue, released jointly by the MOC and the Ministry of Science and Technology, has 34 fewer items, while four new ones have been added, the MOC said, adding that the technical parameters of 37 items were revised.

In the revision, the number of items in the catalogue was slashed from 164 to 134, comprising 24 items with export bans and 110 with export restrictions.

The revision of the catalogue is a specific measure by China to adapt to the changing situation of technological development and improve the management of the technology trade, the statement said.

It will create positive conditions for promoting international economic and trade cooperation on the basis of safeguarding national economic security and development interests, it said.

