China's weekly export container shipping index up

Xinhua) 13:56, December 11, 2023

SHANGHAI, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's export container shipping index increased in the week ending Dec. 8, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The SSE added that the average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) rose 0.1 percent from the previous week to 858.40.

The sub-index for the Japan service registered the biggest week-on-week rise of 2.2 percent.

The sub-reading for the West East Africa service logged the sharpest decrease of 4.8 percent from a week earlier.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates at Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes globally, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)