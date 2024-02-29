Home>>
Illinois judge rules Trump removed from state's primary ballot
(Xinhua) 13:21, February 29, 2024
CHICAGO, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- An Illinois judge ruled on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump should be removed from the March 19 Illinois Republican primary ballot for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Cook County Judge Tracie Porter made the ruling based on the case law surrounding the Colorado Supreme Court's 4-3 decision in December to remove Trump from that state's ballot based on the "insurrection clause" of the 14th Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing the Colorado decision.
Porter stayed the effect of the ruling until Friday due to an anticipated appeal by the former president's lawyers, local media reported on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Asian Americans pledge to fight discrimination, hate in U.S.
- U.S. Q4 GDP slightly revised down to 3.2 pct
- U.S. private lunar lander continues to generate solar power on Moon
- U.S. author Marianne Williamson re-enters presidential race, expressing concerns about Biden
- S. Korean activists clamor for end to military exercise with U.S.
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.