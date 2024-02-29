Feature: Asian Americans pledge to fight discrimination, hate in U.S.

Xinhua) 11:19, February 29, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- "We commit to working together towards an America of true equality and justice, free from discrimination and hate," said U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu, one of the outstanding Asian American women honored at a gala held in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

"We have to raise our voices about the fact that America's greatest strength is diversity," she told the event co-hosted by the China Institute in America and the Yue-Sai Kan One World Foundation. "Let's all dare to make an impact and improve this nation," Chu said.

Ten Asian American women were awarded as "Women Who Dared" for their contributions across a spectrum of fields including business, politics, fashion, performing arts and philanthropy.

"Their achievements embody the spirit of breaking barriers, igniting change, and clearing pathways for future generations of Asian American women to thrive," said event chair Yue-Sai Kan, a Chinese American television host, producer, author, and entrepreneur.

"In a world rife with misconceptions between nations, endeavors such as ours play a pivotal role in fostering global harmony," Kan noted.

Kan, an Emmy Award winner, is also renowned for her work in bridging cross-culture gap. She had created her TV series "Looking East," which was the first of its kind to introduce Asian cultures and customs to a growing and receptive American audience.

Many honorees expressed their hope for closer U.S.-China exchanges and cooperation, and vowed to contribute to that end.

"We plan to have more cooperation and exchange programs with Chinese museums, to bring the Chinese culture to American audiences through various exhibitions," Anne Shih, chairwoman of the Board of Governors of Bowers Museum in Southern California, one of the honorees, told Xinhua.

Shih launched a "Junior Ambassadors Program" for the museum in 2001, with an aim to expose young participants to the rich history and culture of ancient China while helping them improve public service and presentation skills.

The museum, founded in 1932, has been a base for students in Orange County, Southern California, to experience the Chinese history and civilization.

"We will continue to serve as a bridge between the U.S. and China," Shih said.

Bowers Museum is working with Chinese partners to showcase archaeological findings of China's Shaanxi Province to American audience. Meanwhile, the museum will bring its Pacific Islands art collections to Pingtan Art Museum in China's Fujian Province for an exchange program, Shih told Xinhua.

Zhang Lu, founder and managing partner of Fusion Fund, one of the honorees, told Xinhua she expects to see more U.S.-China cooperation in scientific and technological innovation.

She pledged to contribute to removing bias and boosting mutual understanding between the two countries.

