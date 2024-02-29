Chinese procuratorates handle 190,000 public interest litigation cases in 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's procuratorial organs filed and solved around 190,000 public interest litigation cases throughout 2023, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Wednesday.

Of the cases, 168,000 involved administrative litigation and 22,000 fell under the civil sphere.

The coverage of public interest litigation was further expanded last year, with procuratorial public interest litigation being incorporated into a series of new laws concerning people's living environment and ecological protection, among other matters.

Zhang Xueqiao, deputy procurator-general of the SPP, said progress was made in public litigation in traditional fields such as eco-environment and resource protection, food and drug safety, with more than 80,000 cases and 20,000 cases handled in the two fields, respectively.

In the meanwhile, efforts have been stepped up in more fields including production safety, personal information protection and the protection of the rights and interests of specific groups.

