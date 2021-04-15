Chinese courts accept online filing of 10.8 mln cases in 2020

Xinhua) 10:55, April 15, 2021

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts nationwide accepted the filing of 10.8 million cases online in 2020, accounting for 54 percent of the total suits filed in the first instance, according to a blue paper released Wednesday.

Over 23 percent of the online applications for case filing were submitted outside the working hours of the courts, said the blue paper on the information-based development of Chinese courts released by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the Social Sciences Academic Press.

By the end of last year, 98 percent of Chinese courts had started litigation service websites as the country cranks up the building of intelligent courts, it said.

A nationwide one-stop dispute settlement and litigation service system was basically in place in 2020, according to the blue paper.

