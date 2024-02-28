Languages

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Witness astonishing magic show by elderly man

(People's Daily App) 16:40, February 28, 2024

An elderly man throws rings around the necks of four people standing several meters away in Tiantan Park in Beijing. His accurate aim astounded people nearby.

