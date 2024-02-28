Home>>
Witness astonishing magic show by elderly man
(People's Daily App) 16:40, February 28, 2024
An elderly man throws rings around the necks of four people standing several meters away in Tiantan Park in Beijing. His accurate aim astounded people nearby.
(Compiled by Shen Shinan, Zou Yun)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
