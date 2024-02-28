China's major RV-producing city registers 17.8 pct RV export growth in 2023

Xinhua) 13:11, February 28, 2024

JINAN, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Rongcheng City in east China's Shandong Province, a major production and export base for recreational vehicles (RVs) in China, registered an export value for RVs at 1.82 billion yuan (about 256 million U.S. dollars) in 2023, marking a year-on-year increase of 17.8 percent, according to official data.

The output value of RVs in Rongcheng totaled 1.87 billion yuan in 2023, jumping by 14.5 percent year on year, according to figures released by Rongcheng industrial and information technology bureau.

In 2022, Rongcheng exported 17,173 RVs, representing 57.5 percent of the country's aggregate export of RVs, and its output of RVs, 17,475 in total, accounted for over 30 percent of the country's total, according to statistics of Rongcheng industrial and information technology bureau. Its major buyers include Australia, New Zealand, the United States, among other countries and regions.

Liu Shaoxun, general manager of the Rongcheng Compaks New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., attributed the export growth of RVs in Rongcheng in 2023 to its complete industrial chain centering on RVs. There are 10 RV-manufacturing enterprises above a designated size in Rongcheng, and more than 50 enterprises producing parts and components for RVs, according to Rongcheng industrial and information technology bureau.

