Chinese automaker BYD delivers first batch of NEVs in Hungary

Xinhua) 08:40, February 26, 2024

SHENZHEN, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker BYD has delivered its first batch of new BYD ATTO 3 energy passenger cars in Hungary, a new chapter in its development in the Central and Eastern European market, according to the company.

Since entering Hungary in October 2023, BYD's passenger car business has achieved rapid layout and development in the Hungarian market. Together with major local dealers, the company provides consumers with integrated services from car purchase consultation to after-sales maintenance.

Currently, BYD has three stores in Budapest, capital of Hungary, and is planning to continue expanding its sales and service network in the country. The number of BYD stores in Hungary is expected to increase to six by the end of 2024.

BYD data showed that the company's exports grew by about 334 percent to over 240,000 units in 2023, with its reach spanning more than 70 countries and regions on six continents.

