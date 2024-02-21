China's auto exports soar 47.4 pct in January

Xinhua) 08:30, February 21, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's automobile exports jumped 47.4 percent year on year in January this year, industry data showed.

A total of 443,000 vehicles were exported during the period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In breakdown, some 369,000 passenger vehicles were exported, surging 47.5 percent year on year, while the exports of commercial vehicles rose 46.9 percent from the same period last year to 74,000 units.

Last month, China's new-energy vehicle (NEVs) exports also went up 21.7 percent on a yearly basis to 101,000 units, data revealed.

