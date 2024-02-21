Giant panda Fu Bao seen at Everland theme park in South Korea

Xinhua) 09:31, February 21, 2024

People watch giant panda Fu Bao at Everland theme park in Yongin, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2024. Giant panda Fu Bao is scheduled to return to China in April. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

This photo taken on Feb. 20, 2024 shows giant panda Fu Bao at Everland theme park in Yongin, South Korea. Giant panda Fu Bao is scheduled to return to China in April. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

