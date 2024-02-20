Heilongjiang wins gold of curling mixed doubles at 14th National Winter Games
Gold medalists Ba Dexin (3rd L)/Jiang Yilun (3rd R) of Heilongjiang, silver medalists Wang Zhiyu (1st L)/Zhu Zeyangxu (2nd L) of Fujian and bronze medalists Ling Zhi(1st R)/Han Yu of Beijing pose for photograph during the awarding ceremony of curling mixed doubles at the 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
Gold medalists Ba Dexin (3rd L)/Jiang Yilun (3rd R) of Heilongjiang, silver medalists Wang Zhiyu (1st L)/Zhu Zeyangxu (2nd L) of Fujian and bronze medalists Ling Zhi(1st R)/Han Yu of Beijing pose for photograph during the awarding ceremony of curling mixed doubles at the 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Ling Zhi (L)/Han Yu of Beijing compete during curling mixed doubles bronze medal match between Ling Zhi/Han Yu of Beijing and Han Peng/Han Siyu of Jilin at the 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Ling Zhi/Han Yu (R) of Beijing compete during curling mixed doubles bronze medal match between Ling Zhi/Han Yu of Beijing and Han Peng/Han Siyu of Jilin at the 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 14 at Gangwon 2024: New Zealand vs. China
- Highlights of curling at Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games
- Highlights of curling men's semifinals at Beijing 2022
- Sweden, Britain to vie for men's team curling gold at Beijing 2022
- Highlights of curling men's round robin session 12 at Beijing Winter Olympics
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.