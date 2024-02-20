Heilongjiang wins gold of curling mixed doubles at 14th National Winter Games

Xinhua) 15:08, February 20, 2024

Gold medalists Ba Dexin (3rd L)/Jiang Yilun (3rd R) of Heilongjiang, silver medalists Wang Zhiyu (1st L)/Zhu Zeyangxu (2nd L) of Fujian and bronze medalists Ling Zhi(1st R)/Han Yu of Beijing pose for photograph during the awarding ceremony of curling mixed doubles at the 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Ling Zhi (L)/Han Yu of Beijing compete during curling mixed doubles bronze medal match between Ling Zhi/Han Yu of Beijing and Han Peng/Han Siyu of Jilin at the 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Ling Zhi/Han Yu (R) of Beijing compete during curling mixed doubles bronze medal match between Ling Zhi/Han Yu of Beijing and Han Peng/Han Siyu of Jilin at the 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

