Sweden, Britain to vie for men's team curling gold at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 08:21, February 18, 2022

Christoffer Sundgren of Sweden competes in the curling men's semifinal against Canada at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Sweden and Britain will battle for the men's team curling gold medal with their respective semifinal victories at Beijing 2022 here on Thursday evening.

After the round-robin stage, Sweden defeated Canada 5-3 while Britain saw off the United States 8-4 in the semifinals.

Athletes of Sweden celebrate after winning the curling men's semifinal against Canada at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Canada managed to level the game 3-3 entering the eighth end, when Sweden scored one point to move ahead.

With the ninth end blanked, Canada's skip Brad Gushue failed on a hit-and-roll attempt in his last shot, giving a steal of one point to Sweden. The 41-year-old thus missed out on the Olympic final which he has been striving for 16 years.

"I'm really disappointed, upset, frustrated...all kinds of emotions. But I'm also proud of our team. We fought hard and gave ourselves a chance to win. Unfortunately, it didn't work out," said Gushue.

Canada will compete against the United States for the bronze medal on Friday.

