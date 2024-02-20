Live streaming events held to introduce Chinese intangible cultural heritages in Hebei

Xinhua) 08:38, February 20, 2024

Craftsman Zheng Qingshan demonstrates eggshell carving techniques via live streaming in Feixiang District, Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2024. During the Spring Festival, a series of live streaming events were held in Feixiang District of Handan, introducing the Chinese intangible cultural heritages like eggshell carving and wood carving to netizens. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Craftsman Zheng Qingshan demonstrates eggshell carving techniques via live streaming in Feixiang District, Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2024. During the Spring Festival, a series of live streaming events were held in Feixiang District of Handan, introducing the Chinese intangible cultural heritages like eggshell carving and wood carving to netizens. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Craftsman Cui Jianjun presents his wood carvings via live streaming in Feixiang District, Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2024. During the Spring Festival, a series of live streaming events were held in Feixiang District of Handan, introducing the Chinese intangible cultural heritages like eggshell carving and wood carving to netizens. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Craftsman Cui Jianjun speaks as he presents his wood carvings via live streaming in Feixiang District, Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2024. During the Spring Festival, a series of live streaming events were held in Feixiang District of Handan, introducing the Chinese intangible cultural heritages like eggshell carving and wood carving to netizens. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)