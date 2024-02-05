Inheritor of "Dongbei Dagu" performance promotes intangible cultural heritage

Xinhua) 08:49, February 05, 2024

Wang Yanjuan stages a "Dongbei Dagu" show at a folk custom fair in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

YINGKOU, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) --"Dongbei Dagu," a folk art of drum music and recitative, is listed as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Wang Yanjuan, an inheritor of the folk art, performed three hours at a folk custom fair in Bayuquan District of Yingkou City during Chinese Xiaonian Festival. The festival, also known as the Kitchen God Festival, fell on Feb. 2 this year in northern China.

Deeply influenced by her father since childhood, Wang has devoted herself to passing on the cultural heritage of "Dongbei Dagu" by cherishing the traditions and tapping the innovative potentials.

To better promote the art, Wang has performed where she is needed full of enthusiasm, including fields, stages, schools and shopping malls.

